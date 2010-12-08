KARE-TV Launches 11 a.m. Weekday Newscast

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, MINN.: KARE-TV said this week it will move its mid-day newscast to 11 a.m. The Gannett-owned NBC affiliate will start doing 60 minutes of local news on weekdays at the pre-lunch hour in the new year.



“‘KARE 11 Today’ will. . . be a blend of daily news and lifestyle segments, with online and social media interaction during the program,” the station’s announcement said. The program will immediately follow NBC’s fourth hour of the “Today Show.”



The new show replaces “Showcase Minnesota,” which has aired at 10 a.m. weekdays for the past four-and-a-half years. The new program debuts on Jan. 10, 2011. It will be anchored by Diana Pierce and Pat Evans, who also anchor “KARE 11 News @4,” Monday through Friday. The station also does news at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. weekdays, and on weekends from 5 to 7 p.m. and at 10 p.m.