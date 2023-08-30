Kansas State U Taps Editshare to Upgrade K-State Athletics Storage, Add Cloud Sync

MANHATTAN, Kan.—Kansas State University’s K-State Athletics has upgraded its existing storage network with the addition of more storage and cloud synchronization from EditShare.

EditShare U.S. channel partner Alpha worked with the company to complete the installation, which is went online this month.

The K-State Athletics storage expansion includes an upgrade and greater capability for K-StateHD.TV, its official video department, which provides comprehensive linear, web and social coverage of all 16 men’s and women’s sports as well as delivers elements and production services to third-party media companies across the nation, EditShare said.

Since 2016, K-StateHD.TV’s broadcast and video board control rooms have used shared storage from EditShare.

“We have been very pleased with the stability of the EditShare servers we have been using since 2013,” said Andy Liebsch, director of video services at K-State Athletics. “As we looked to the future, we wanted to make sure our servers were equipped to handle our increasing storage needs. We also wanted to provide a more robust solution for legacy content and backup. Alpha and EditShare provided the solution and a seamless integration and transition program.”

The new installation adds online and nearline storage on site as well as provides for storage and backup in the cloud with EditShare FLEX Cloud Sync. The upgrade also includes additional servers for the EditShare FLOW asset management database, which has opened up automated ingest and media acquisition, the company said.

“As well as showing how our products fit seamlessly into modern workflows, this project also shows the benefits of our comprehensive distribution channel. Darren [Whitten, senior account executive at Alpha] and his colleagues at Alpha stay in close touch with the team at K-State, so they understand what the college needs to achieve. That means we can roll out the right solution at the right time,” said EditShare chief revenue officer Said Bacho.

K-State Athletics, as part of Kansas State University, has become one of the forefront collegiate athletic programs in the country, coming off a 2022 Big 12 Football Championship and an Elite Eight NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament appearance, the company said.