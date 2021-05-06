JW Player Acquires Streaming, DRM Provider VUALTO

NEW YORK—Video software and data insights platform JW Player has announced it is acquiring VUALTO, a provider of live and on-demand video streaming and Digital Rights Management technology. JW Player says that the purchase of VUALTO will improve its offering to global broadcasters and customers in today’s digital video economy.

Per JW Player, video now comprises 80% of all internet traffic, with people consuming more than two hours of digital video each day, up 40% since the start of 2020. This has made digital video strategies a “must have” for broadcasters and media companies, JW Player says.

“We now live in the digital video economy, and as a platform company that empowers our customers with independence and control, JW Player is uniquely positioned to succeed in this environment,” said Dave Otten, CEO and co-founder of JW Player. “Joining forces with VUALTO further solidifies our position. Their world-class technology stack expands our platform to include broadcast-level live streaming and content protection services, which are critical for today’s customers.”

VUALTO is expected to complement JW Player’s offering with high-end live streaming and DRM services for broadcasters. This will result in a single platform for high-quality live and on-demand video delivery across mobile, web and OTT platforms; secure content delivery; and unique insights, intelligence and monetization features.

With the acquisition, VUALTO will expand JW Player’s customer base in Europe and elsewhere, including ITV, France TV and the European Parliament. JW Player boasts that it already has more than 12,000 media companies using its platform, including Fox, CNBC, BBC and Vice.