JVC upgrades GY-HM600

JVC Professional Products Company has released a firmware upgrade for the GY-HM600 handheld ProHD camera.

The upgrade improves the camera's autofocus and signal-to-noise ratio, as well as its flash band compensation, which minimizes or eliminates banding during recording when an external flash is in use.

New features include preset shooting modes, which provide optimized settings for common shooting scenarios: "standard" mode for ideal lighting conditions and "extended" mode with maximum gain for ENG image capture in difficult lighting conditions. In addition, the GY-HM600 now offers "AF Assist" functionality in "Auto Focus" mode.

Current GY-HM600 owners can download the file (version 0104) from pro.jvc.com/firmware. Firmware is loaded using an SDHC card (Slot B), and instructions are included with the file. Cameras currently being shipped from dealers or directly from JVC already include the firmware upgrade.