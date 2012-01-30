JVC Unveils Line of Portable LCD Monitors



WAYNE, N.J.: JVC Professional Products Company unveiled a series of portable, professional use liquid crystal display (LCD) monitors that can be used for field and studio applications.



The DT-X71 Series of portable, seven-inch AC/DC ProHD LCD monitors offer 1024x600 resolution with a 160-degree viewing angle, and can display 480i, 480p, 720p, 1080i, and 1080p video signals at a variety of frame rates, JVC says.



There are three models in the DT-X71 Series, with scaled I/O options and features for specific needs, the company says. The basic DT-X71C model offers one HDMI and one composite video input, while the DT-X71H adds two HD/SD-SDI inputs and an HD/SD-SDI loop through output. The DT-X71F includes an additional HD/SD-SDI loop through output and one HDMI converted to SDI output. All three models include stereo audio input.



Other features include an adjustable 16:9/4:3 display, dual three-color tally lights, underscan and overscan, image flip, customer editable video title, Canon DSLR scale zoom-in, and safe mark display, JVC says. The DT-X71F, the most feature-rich model in the series, also includes a waveform, vector scope, RGB histogram, red/blue peaking focus assist, zebra, false color, blue only, internal color bars, image rotation, and 16-channel SDI (two-channel HDMI) audio meter.



Each monitor is powered via a four-pin XLR 12V DC connector with included AC adapter or an optional snap-on JVC BN-VF823USP 7.2V battery, the firm says. DT-X71 Series monitors also ship with a cold shoe mounting adaptor and hood.



“The new ProHD monitors are an affordable option for video professionals in the field and the studio,” said Dave Walton, JVC’s assistant vice president of marketing and communications. “They are lightweight, deliver great images, and are built to last.”