JVC showcases new IF-2D3D1 stereoscopic image processor

JVC has introduced the IF-2D3D1 stereoscopic image processor, which works as a 2-D-to-3-D converter and as a 3-D left/right mixer for video content producers.

Housed in a 1RU metal cabinet and compatible with a wide range of HD formats, the IF-2D3D1 is designed to help 3-D content producers improve their workflow, whether they are converting archived 2-D material or shooting original content in 3-D.

Using JVC algorithms, the IF-2D3D1 converts 2-D content to 3-D in real time, offering no fewer than four 3-D mixed formats, which combine left- and right-eye images for stereo video output on a compatible device: line by line, side by side half, above/below and checkerboard. The IF-2D3D1 also can output discrete left and right signals via HD-SDI or HDMI for dual projection or editing.