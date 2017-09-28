JVC ProHD Cameras Make Clarion University’s Sports Production Team
WAYNE, N.J.—Over the last three years Clarion University’s Eagle Media Productions, its student-run production company, has been building up a stock of JVC cameras and it has now added the JVC GY-HM850 ProHD shoulder-mount camera to its inventory. The camera will be used live productions of campus sports.
Eagle Media’s production for sports broadcasts include four cameras that connect to a NewTek TriCaster 460 production system via HD-SDI. The GY-HM850 is replacing an older JVC tape-based model. It serves as a roving sideline camera during football games.
The GY-HM850 camera features three, 1/3-inch CMOS sensors and interchangeable Fujinon 20x autofocus zoom lens to provide full HD image capture and delivery. It has dual SDHC/SDXC card slots for simultaneous or relay recording of footage in a variety of bit rates, frame rates and resolutions. There is also an integrated streaming engine for live HD streaming. Additional features include genlock and time code terminals, HD/SD-SDI and HDMI out, and dual XLR mic/line inputs and stereo AUX inputs.
Eagle Media Productions offers its sports coverage through a live stream on the Golden Eagles Athletics website and locally through the campus TV service and Comcast.
