JVC Professional Video to Spotlight Remote Production Solutions NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—JVC Professional Video has announced that it will feature its newest collection of affordable remote production solutions at the Broadfield Distributing Inc. booth (Booth 919) at NAB Show New York.

The company will also present its NDI®-compatible PTZ and handheld cameras. These latest products are ideal for local news OTA stations, broadcast newsgathering, sports broadcasts, houses of worship and event facilities, among other applications.

“We look forward to showcasing the latest JVC Professional Video solutions with Broadfield Distributing at NAB New York,” says Joseph D’Amico, vice president, JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation. “Our affordable workflow solutions are designed to provide all facilities with high-quality, price-effective, glass-to-glass tools that allow them to remain competitive in our evolving media market.”

Included among the JVC equipment being presented is the company’s multi-award-winning

KM-IP8S4 CONNECTED CAM vMix Studio Switcher, which can manage a minimum of eight NDI inputs at 1080 60P using vMix 4K licensed software for Windows 11 Pro. The 2RU device is optimized for switching live programming in SD up to full HD 1080 60P and offers several output options, including one 3G-SDI, one HDMI, four DisplayPort and a Gigabit Ethernet network port.

Another highlight is the RM-LP350G CONNECTED CAM vMix Control Surface, a desktop controller for vMix that works with the JVC KM-IP8 systems to enable traditional-style switching, along with the RM-LP5G CONNECTED CAM Compact Joystick PTZ Controller. This device is designed with a dual-axis joystick and zoom bridge, as well as a four-color LED multiscreen display for ease of setup and operation, and is capable of managing up to five PTZ cameras. JVC will also showcase its RM-LP100 Advanced Remote Camera Controller with joystick and rocker switch, and a seven-inch touchscreen panel that provides control of camera groups, presets, PTZ speed and CCU control of basic settings for up to 99 cameras, JVC reported.

Finally, the company will highlight several camera solutions, including its array of NDI|HX-enabled PTZ cameras, which when combined with the affordable workflow tools, make for a complete remote production solution. This includes the multi-award-winning KY-PZ510N, KY-PZ400N, and KY-PZ200N CONNECTED CAM PTZ Cameras.

The company also plans to feature its multi-award winning GY-HC500UN CONNECTED CAM Handheld 4K Camcorder with NDI HX output capability. This versatile camcorder has a one-inch CMOS imager and can shoot 4K ultra-HD with HDR to record onto SSD or SDHC/SDXC media in a wide variety of formats including ProRes. Ultra-HD ProRes 422 10-bit at 50/60p is possible when recording to SSD media, which includes HD (1920 x 1080) in the ProRes 422 and 422HQ formats.