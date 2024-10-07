JVC Professional Video to Offer Live Demos of Remote Production Solutions at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK— JVC Professional Video has announced that it will be demoing a wide variety of solutions for remote production at the NAB Show New York. The demos will take place at the Broadfield Distributing booth (711) on October 9 and 10 at the Javits Center in New York.

“We ask visitors to stop by our exhibit and try firsthand our latest developments to see how our full line of remote production equipment can easily fit into your existing budget,” says Joseph D’Amico, vice president, JVC Professional Video.

Among its highlighted products on display will be JVC’s KY-PZ510 ultra-wide angle PTZ camera recognized for its award-winning features, such as AI-enabled advanced SMART auto-tracking operation and NDI supported IP-based remote operation capabilities, the company reported.

JVC’s advanced auto-tracking includes five new features: Standard, Area, Stage, Wide Area and Fine Adjustment modes. In addition, presets for exposure, color and image were added as well. These upgrades provide additional benefits in frame composition, zones, and modes of operation. There is also a USB video device class (UVC) available for direct connection to Zoom, Google Meet and other online video conferencing programs., JVC explained.

The JVC KY-PZ510 offers an ultra-wide angle with an 80-degree field of view, 4K 60P streaming and advanced auto-tracking at an unexpected price point.

In addition, on display at the NAB Show New York, JVC said it will be showing JVC’s KM-IP8S4 vMix studio switcher along with RM-LP450G , RM-LP350G vMix control surfaces, RM-LP100 PTZ Controller, and GY-HC500UN camcorder with NDI.

The KM-IP12S8 vMix line is now shipping nationwide and has been installed in a variety of sports venues including high schools and universities.

JVC’s KM-IP12S8 includes the vMix 4K license and supports up to 12 NDI®/SRT and eight SDI video inputs, as well as multiple output options, including 12G-SDI, 3G-SDI, HDMI, DisplayPort and up to four live 3840x2160 60p inputs via 12G-SDI/NDI. Additionally, three 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports are available for NDI, SRT, Dante and RTMPS internet connectivity. The switcher also offers concurrent outputs to three CDNs, Multiview and ISO recording, all in a quiet 4RU case with liquid cooling. The KM-IP8SPRO has the same hardware specifications, with the addition of the vMix Pro software license, which enables eight-channel instant replay.

“JVC has been in existence for nearly a century and our professional video division has gained a very strong and loyal professional customer base—one that is also very ‘price versus performance’ conscious,” added D’Amico. “Once our customers purchase a JVC product, they quickly realize and appreciate the quality of the innovative engineering integrated into each model, in addition to JVC’s reputation for excellent personal service and support.”

JVC said that attendees can visit https://nabshow.com/newyork2024/ and use code NY7923 for a complimentary exhibitor hall pass.