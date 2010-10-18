JVC introduces lower cost HD monitors

JVC has added new lower cost models to its Verite Series of professional monitors, called the R series.

The new DT-R24L4D 24in and DT-R17L4D 17in LCD monitors offer the same 10-bit 1080p processing for critical image evaluation as the G series that was introduced earlier this year and are housed in durable metal cabinets that make them ideal for broadcast, studio, education and mobile applications. Dual-link display of 3Gb/s or 1.5Gb/s signals, as well as closed captioning, a waveform monitor, or vectorscope are not included.

The R series features an on-screen audio level meter and LTC/VITC time code support, as well as a nonglossy IPS LCD panel, which provides improved picture quality and maintains accurate color reproduction at wide viewing angles. Both models are equipped with a built-in speaker and adjustable stand, plus traditional rotary knobs for sound and picture control.

The R series monitors are priced approximately $1000 less than their G series counterparts.

The 24in DT-R24L4D offers native 1920 x 1080 resolution, and the 17in DT-R17L4D offers 1366 x 768 resolution. Both models are now available.