JVC introduces handheld 4K camcorder

JVC Professional Products Company has rolled out the GY-HMQ10. The handheld 4K camcorder captures, records and plays video images at four times the resolution of HD television. Powered by JVC’s Falconbrid large-scale integration (LSI) chip for high-speed signal processing and a 1/2-inch CMOS imager with 8.3 million active pixels, it delivers real-time 3840 x 2160 footage at 24p, 50p or 60p.

Falconbrid LSI processing takes raw image data from the camera's CMOS device and dematrixes (deBayers) it in real time. Unlike many high-end 4K cameras, the GY-HMQ10 is able to output 4K images to a monitor or projection system in real time with virtually no latency. Using MPEG-4 technology and a variable bit rate H.264 codec operating at up to 144 Mb/s, the GY-HMQ10 records up to two hours of 4K video to economical SDHC or SDXC memory cards.

In addition to 4K imaging, the camcorder also captures and records 1080i or 1080/60p full HD. HD is recorded on a single memory card in a format compatible with most editing systems.

The GY-HMQ10 also offers the ability to crop an HD image from a 4K frame. This can be accomplished in post production or in real time during camera playback. The “trimming” feature makes HD cropping easy using the camera's touch-panel LCD monitor.

Similar in size to JVC’s popular GY-HM150 ProHD camcorder, the GY-HMQ10 includes a built-in F2.8 10x zoom lens with optical image stabilizer, as well as a color viewfinder and 3.5in touch LCD monitor with a new, intuitive user interface. Additional features include JVC’s patented Focus Assist, as well as manual and auto control of focus, iris, gain, shutter, gamma, color matrix and white balance. Plus, the camera has the capability of live 4K output via four HDMI terminals.