JVC Helps Deliver Live Streams for MTSU Athletics

WAYNE, N.J.—Fans of the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders now have the ability to watch press conferences of the school’s sports teams with the help of JVC’s GY-HM850 ProHD camera. The camera, in addition to providing coverage of the university’s athletics, is used to produce live HD streaming coverage of press conferences for Facebook Live.

The MT Athletic Communications department recently acquired its third GY-HM850 camera and has since begun using it to stream all of its athletic press conferences. The cameras integrated support for RTMP allows it to stream directly to Facebook Live and other content distribution networks when connected to the university’s network via Ethernet. With the school’s server information saved in the camera, the Facebook Live unique sessions can be easily copied and a connection can be established.

The school brings a single GY-HM850 camera for road games, and depending on the opposing school’s available IP support, MTSU is potentially capable of streaming press conferences for road games as well.