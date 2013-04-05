JVC GY-HM650 2.0 Now Transmits Live HD

WAYNE, N.J. — JVC announced the GY-HM650 vers. 2.0, adds live HD transmission to the handheld mobile news camera. When equipped with a Verizon 4G LTE modem, which connects directly to the camera via USB, the camera can transmit footage to a broadcast facility in real time—no add-on boxes or backpacks required—while simultaneously recording a full HD file to solid-state memory cards.



Leveraging JVC’s dual-codec design, as well as built-in FTP and Wi-Fi connectivity, the upgraded GY-HM650 allows live transmission or file transfers in the background as shooters continue to record footage in their normal workflow. JVC will demonstrate the GY-HM650’s new live transmission capabilities over Wi-Fi and cellular networks at the 2013 NAB Show, booth No. C4314.



Verizon 4G LTE modems plug directly into the GY-HM650 for quick access to Verizon’s high-speed network. The camera supports live video streaming of 1080i, 720p, and lower Web-friendly resolutions at various bit rates to adapt to network conditions. Connection status – including signal strength, connection type, and IP address – can be monitored from the camera’s viewfinder and 3.5-inch LCD touch screen.



Metadata can be added by the camera operator or remotely over the network. For example, an assignment editor at a TV station can remotely insert metadata onto a camera in the field. The data is then recorded to each clip and preserved throughout editing and archiving on the station’s servers.



The GY-HM650 records HD or SD footage in multiple file formats, including native XDCAM EX(.MP4), Final Cut Pro(.MOV), and AVCHD, as well as .MXF files that support rich descriptive metadata optimized for asset management. Version 2.0 adds a new 540p low bit recording mode at 3 Mbps.



“When we debuted the GY-HM650 with built-in file transfer at NAB last year, that was just the beginning,” said Dave Walton, assistant vice president of marketing and communications, JVC Professional Products. “With 2.0, you can transmit live breaking news from the scene. Our dual codec technology enables news teams to stream live video or transfer files in the background, and it doesn’t interfere with existing workflows.”



Additional upgrades include a sophisticated communication package, with improved FTP for video files and metadata transfer, support for secure file transfer (FTPS and SFTP), and Web-based remote control. A new Web-based remote control interface allows a producer to operate basic camera functions – including record, focus, zoom, image setup, and metadata insertion – as well as view a live image from the GY-HM650 using a laptop, desktop, or iPad. Plus, in-camera clip trimming reduces file sizes for more efficient video file transfer.



The GY-HM650 will ship with the 2.0 upgrade beginning in May 2013 at a suggested list price of $5,995. Existing owners will be able to add the new features at no charge with a firmware upgrade available in May.



