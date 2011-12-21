JVC Announces New 3D Monitor



WAYNE, N.J.: JVC Professional Products Company has developed a new 3D production analysis monitor, the DT-3D24G1U 24-inch HD 3D LCD monitor, that will begin shipping in Jan. 2012.



The compact monitor is the latest addition to JVC's Vérité G Series product line and supports virtually any 3D camera setting. It is equipped with advanced measurement tools to monitor the quality of the stereoscopic image during production and the alignment of left and right images.



The monitor also uses the company's X-Pol circular polarizing system, which means users can wear inexpensive polarized (passive) glasses. That avoids potential flicker and power issues associated with active shutter glasses and the need to synchronize glasses with the display.



The DT-3D24G1U can be battery powered for location shoots.



The unit has a list price of $11,995 and will be available in Jan. 2012.



-- Broadvcasting & Cable

