JVC adds 9in LCD monitor with built-in waveform monitor

JVC has added the 9in DT-V9L3D to its new line of Vérité professional LCD monitors, featuring a built-in waveform monitor with over-level function, advanced audio level meter and time code support.

The compact monitor is well-suited for accurate color reproduction and critical viewing evaluation in the field or mobile applications.

The DT-V9L3D includes two HD/SD-SDI inputs with embedded audio, as well as analog component (Y/Pb/Pr) and composite terminals to accommodate legacy equipment. The monitor features an 800 x 480-pixel LCD panel housed in a rugged metal rear cabinet that can be rack mounted or used with the included tilt stand. For field use, the DT-V9L3D offers AC/DC operation and a built-in handle.