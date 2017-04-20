Jonathan Huberman Named Ooyala CEO

SANTA CLARA, CALIF.—Jonathan Huberman is the man in charge now at Ooyala, the video monetization technology provider, as the company officially announced him as its new CEO. Huberman took over this new position as of April 18.

Jonathan Huberman

Huberman joins Ooyala after most recently serving as the CEO of Syncplicity, for which he helped oversee its acquisition by Axway back in February. His previous positions also include a stint as CEO for Tiburon and president of EMC’s consumer and small business division; he also led EMC’s China growth strategies.

“Mr. Huberman has a standout record of delivering profound growth for cloud-based technologies in complex industries and is a well-suited leader for Ooyala,” said Stephen Elop, Ooyala chairman of the Board. “His dedication to customer satisfaction and keen attention to matching right solutions to the right challenges in the industry will help drive Ooyala’s next phase of growth.”