Jon Bon Jovi Earns NABEF Service to America Leadership Award

WASHINGTON—Musician Jon Bon Jovi is being recognized for his philanthropy work by the NAB Education Foundation as he will receive the 2017 Service to America Leadership Award. Recognized for his efforts to combat poverty and homelessness, Bon Jovi will receive the award at NABEF’s Celebration of Service to America Awards on June 20.

In addition to being the front man for the Grammy-winning band that shares his name, Bon Jovi is also the chairman of the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering positive change and helping the lives of those in need “one soul at time,” per the organization’s manifesto.

Some of the organization’s recent endeavors included working with Fulfill and The Peoples Pantry to open The B.E.A.T. Center (Bring Everyone All Together), a community hub that allows families and individuals in need to access food, job training and other resources in Ocean County, N.J. The organization has also opened multiple JBJ Soul Kitchens and aided local recovery efforts after Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

The Celebration of Service to America Awards will be held in Washington, D.C. at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium.