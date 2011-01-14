John Godfrey Named ATSC Board Chairman



The Advanced Television Systems Committee board of directors has announced the election of John Godfrey as its new chairman. Godfrey succeeds Wayne Luplow, the board’s 2010 chairman.



“John's strategic thinking and proven leadership capabilities, coupled with his extensive industry knowledge, will be great assets to the ATSC board,” said Mark Richer, ATSC President.



Godfrey is vice president of government and public affairs at Samsung Information Systems, as U.S. subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co.



He has been a member of the ATSC board of directors for several years and is active in the Consumer Electronics Association matters, having served as past chair of the CEA’s video division, executive board, and government affairs council. He currently serves on the CEA board of industry leaders. Godfrey holds degrees from the University of Texas, Stanford University and George Washington University.



Other 2011 ATSC board members include Lynn Claudy, Brian Markwalter, Peter Symes, Andy Scott, Jay Adrick, Victor Tawil, Craig Todd, Jim Kutzner, Brett Jenkins, John Taylor, Mary Eyer, Anthony Caruso, and Yiyan Wu.



