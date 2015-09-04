Joey Gill, WPSD Chief Engineer, TVT Writer Dies in Motorcycle Accident

PADUCAH, KY—Joey Gill, chief engineer for WPSD-TV and a writer for TV Technology died in a motorcycle accident on Sept. 3 in McCracken County, Ky

Joey was with WPSD-TV for 34 years, starting out as an engineering tech and worked his way up through the ranks to Chief Engineer for the WPSD-TV. He joined TV Technology as a freelance writer a decade ago, covering the industry at the NAB Show as well as serving as an awards judge and product reviewer. He also wrote for the NAB Show Daily News.

He suffered critical injuries in the accident and was pronounced dead at 7 p.m. CT last night according to a spokesman for WPSD. More information is available here. We will provide details on funeral arrangements once it's made available.

Update, Sept 7: Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m, Sept. 9 at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak, in Paducah. Visitation hours will be held Tuesday, 5-8 p.m. Please visit the obituary page for more information.