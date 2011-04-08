Jünger Audio introduces new combo cards for C8000 system

Jünger Audio is launching two new combo cards for its modular C8000 dynamic processing solution at the 2011 NAB Show.

The first of these cards is the C8586, a dual combo board providing two SDI streams, each with four channels of audio. This card is particularly designed to meet the needs of rebroadcasters (e.g., satellite, IPTV and cable) and will enable the processing of up to 32 channels in dual stereo and in one frame. The second card is the C8582, an eight-channel analog and DSP card that can handle four stereo pairs, enabling cable headends to process four TV programs per board.

Alongside these developments, Jünger Audio will also be modifying its existing C8486 card to give it eight channels of HD/SDI and rename it the C8584.

Jünger Audio’s modular C8000 solution incorporates a suite of DSP and I/O interface cards to completely integrate workflow for managing surround-sound and Dolby-coded 5.1 audio signals in production, ingest and playout. All C8000 systems include Jünger Audio’s Level Magic adaptive loudness algorithm, which is based on a multiloop dynamic range control principle. This enables slow changes (AGC), fast changes (transient processing) and look-ahead peak limiting to be handled simultaneously, thus offering level management with high audio quality and without coloration, pumping, breathing, distortion or modulation effects.