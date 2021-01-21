Jessica Rosenworcel Named Acting FCC Chair

WASHINGTON—FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel has been appointed as the acting FCC chairwoman by President Joe Biden. She takes over the role after former chairman Ajit Pai resigned on Jan. 20.

“I am honored to be designated as the acting chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission by President Biden,” Rosenworcel said. “I thank the president for the opportunity to lead an agency with such a vital mission and talented staff. It is a privilege to serve the American people and work on their behalf to expand the reach of communications opportunity in the digital age.”

Rosenworcel, who was originally appointed to the FCC by President Barack Obama in 2012, is one of two Democrats on the FCC board, along with Commissioner Geoffrey Starks. Commissioners Brendan Carr and Nathan Simington are Republicans. Pai was also a Republican.

Prior to joining the FCC, Rosenworcel served as senior communications counsel for the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. Before entering government, she practiced communications law in D.C.

It has been reported that Rosenworcel is a candidate to shed the “acting” label and take over as full-time chairwoman of the FCC, though no official nomination has been made by President Biden.

NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith released this statement regarding Rosenworcel taking over as acting chairwoman:

“NAB applauds Jessica Rosenworcel on her selection by President Biden as acting chair of the FCC. She is a dedicated and experienced public servant who has demonstrated great aptitude in leading communications policy during her tenure at the commission. We look forward to working with her and her fellow commissioners on regulatory policies that help local radio and TV stations serve the public interest.”