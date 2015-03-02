Jeremy Engel Appointed Roland National Sales Manager

LOS ANGELES - Roland's Professional A/V division is expanding their sales force with the announcement of Jeremy Engel as their new national sales manager. The company also has selected four new manufacturer's representative firms for their professional audio and video product lines in Michigan, Northwest and Northern California, Hawaii, Arizona and Mountain West Territories.

Engel has spent the last 10 years with Roland. He was previously the territory manager for Northwest and Northern California, Hawaii and Minnesota.

Roland Professional's new representative firms are Marketing West, handling the Pacific Northwest and Northern California territories effective March 1, and Intermountain Marketing Inc., which took over the Rocky Mountain territories and El Paso, Texas as of Feb. 15.

Long time manufacture reps Quantum Sales Technologies and R. Joseph Group will expand their roles to include Arizona and Hawaii and Michigan, respectively, effective immediately.