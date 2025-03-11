Jeff Lilly Named WGN-TV Director Of Technology

CHICAGO—Jeff Lilly has been named WGN-TV director of technology effective March 17, 2025, according to Ric Harris, WGN-TV vice president and general manager.

Lilly will be overseeing the day-to-day operations of the engineering department and the Bradley Place facility. He is responsible for all technology for WGN-TV, supporting Nexstar Media Group’s national cable news network NewsNation studios in Chicago, and national multicast networks AntennaTV & RewindTV.

Prior to joining Nexstar's WGN-TV, Lilly spent the past 15 years as the head of broadcast technology, engineering and IT at SJL Broadcast Management in Montecito, Calif.

WGN reported that he has a wealth of knowledge and experience leading high-performing teams in the areas of IT, engineering, broadcast operations, networking, project management, customer service, and people development.

He served as a senior management and IT consultant as associate director for Gartner, Inc., in Stamford CT from 2000 – 2010, where he managed multiple large enterprise transformation program, and conducted analysis, strategy development and deployment of a modernized IT and network infrastructure for various clients including Walmart, AIG Global Investment Services and Amerisource Bergen Pharmaceutical Distribution.

Lilly is a graduate of Berklee College of Music in Boston, with a degree in Music Production and Engineering. He has his MBA from Boston University Questrom School of Management. In addition, he completed the Harvard Law Program on Negotiation Mediation and Dispute Resolution.

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news, entertainment and The CW Network. WGN-TV is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

