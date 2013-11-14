Jean Callahan Joins WideOrbit to Lead Digital Solutions Strategy, Development

SAN FRANCISCO—Advertising management software provider WideOrbit Inc. has named Jean Callahan as its new product development manager for digital. Based in San Francisco, Callahan is now responsible for driving the strategy and development of WideOrbit’s digital solutions.



Callahan has prior knowledge of digital ad serving and inventory forecasting systems, pricing analysis, campaign implementation and revenue recognition. She previously served as vice president of West Coast Digital Ad Operations for Viacom Media Networks, where she established and led the team responsible for inventory and pricing, as well as trafficking across all the company’s digital properties for Los Angeles and Chicago. Prior to Viacom, she managed ad operations for Atom Entertainment, an Internet entertainment company, and held sales and ad management positions at CMP Media, a high-tech media company.



“To help our clients maintain a competitive edge, we’re keenly focused on growing our nonlinear ad management solutions to make it even easier for clients to manage and optimize their nonlinear inventory,” Eric R. Mathewson, founder and CEO of WideOrbit.