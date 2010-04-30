Jampro offers mask/filter combiner for UHF broadcasts

The compact UHF RWED-516-U TV mask/filter combiner from Jampro features four-port directionality that can be used as either a mask filter or constant impedance-combining module for high-power UHF TV broadcasts. The combiner has a cross-coupled design to accommodate adjacent channels, meets stringent filtering standards, and provides constant impedance performance for adjacent and channel separations greater than 15.

The RWED-516-U provides the high isolation of traditional constant impedance technology and achieves elliptical response without external coupling mechanisms. Large cavities handle high power with low insertion loss; its filters are temperature compensated for closely spaced applications. The RWED-516-U is expandable to accommodate future channels, unrestricted by the bandwidth limitations of standard hybrid technology designs.