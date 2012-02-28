Jampro Antennas to Launch New RCEC Mask Filter at NAB

Jampro JAT-U UHF broadband IV/V 470 to 860 MHz antenna

At NAB 2012, Jampro Antennas will highlight its broad range of antenna products, including a new RCEC mask filter. Jampro’s new 8” RCEC Mask Filter is designed to provide superior mask filter performance at an affordable price and an output power of 5kw.



Jampro will show the Jampro JAT-U UHF Super Turnstile Antenna, a radome-enclosed (top or side-mount) JAT-U UHF Broadband, Band IV/V 470–860 MHz antenna that’s ideal for broadband multi-channel UHF applications where one channel is defined, or multiple channels are combined.



Also on display will be the radome-enclosed JUHD Broadband UHF panel antenna, a top or side mounted unit that can be configured to provide various azimuth and elevation patterns and optional beam tilt and null fill to allow maximum coverage.



Jampro’s JA/MS-BB Broadband UHF Slot antenna, a part of the Prostar line, is designed for multi-channel/combined channel operations in analog-analog, analog-digital, or digital-digital TV applications. It provides a single, compact solution that conserves tower space and minimizes wind loading.



Jampro will also show the compact Jampro RCCC-102-FM Constant Impedance FM Bandpass Combiner, which uses temperature-compensated Bandpass Filters with integrated heat sink tops to keep filters cool and locked on their frequencies.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Jampro will be at booth C2307.