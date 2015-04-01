James F. Goodmon, Jr. to Receive Digital Leadership Award at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS – The National Association of Broadcasters has announced that James F. Goodmon, Jr., will be the first ever recipient of the Digital Leadership Award. Goodmon will receive the award during the Technology Luncheon on Wednesday, April 15.

As Vice president and general manager of Capitol Broadcast Company New Media in Raleigh N.C., Goodmon helped oversee the company’s delivery of over-the-air digital signals to mobile devices and in building technology for broadcasters to confine streaming TV signals to local designated markets. Goodmon also serves as vice president and general manager of Sunrise Broadcasting and WILM-TV in Wilmington, N.C., as well as working with WRAL-FM and Microspace Communications in Raleigh.

The Digital Leadership Award is designed to recognize an individual at a broadcast station, group or network who has had a significant role in transforming a traditional broadcast business to succeed on digital media platforms in a measurable way. Goodmon was selected by an external committee of senior digital executives from Internet distribution, media measurement, finance, academia and broadcast companies.

The Technology Luncheon will also include a speech by John McAfee and the presentation of the NAB Engineering Awards.

The 2015 NAB Show runs from April 11-16 in Las Vegas.