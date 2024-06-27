Jamaica Brings Seven New ATSC 3.0 Transmitter Sites Online
The move means two-thirds of the island nation’s people are covered by NextGen TV signals
NextGen TV coverage of Jamaica is climbing with deployment of seven more ATSC 3.0 transmitter sites across the nation, bringing 3.0’s reach to 66% of the population living in 14 island parishes, according to Radio Jamaica News.
TV Jamaica has added NextGen TV transmitter sites in Jamaica’s St. Andrew, Manchester, Westmoreland, Portland, St. Mary, St. James and St. Thomas parishes. They join the existing ATSC 3.0 transmitter site, it said.
Citing Claire Grant, deputy CEO of broadcast and content services for RJRGLEANER Communications Group, Radio Jamaica News reported testing is advancing “at pace…, especially for the Olympics.”
