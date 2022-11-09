Jaime Sayre Kawaja Promoted to GM of Gray TV's WFLX Fox 29
Sayre Kawaja will head up the Gray Television-owned West Palm Beach station
ATLANTA, Ga.—Gray Television, Inc. has promoted Jaime Sayre Kawaja to the role of general manager/general sales manager of WFLX Fox 29 in West Palm Beach, Florida (DMA 39).
Sayre Kawaja brings 25 years of experience in sales and marketing to her new position.
She began her career as an intern at Gray’s WKYT (CBS) in Lexington, Kentucky. The following year, she joined the station full-time as an account executive. Over the years Jaime held numerous positions at WKYT including regional, digital and local sales manager. Jaime has served as the station’s General Sales Manager since 2018.
Jaime holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing/Management from the University of Kentucky. She is active in several advertising, media and service organizations, including Women Leading Kentucky and the National Association of Women Business Owners. She also helped found the Kentucky chapter of the American Women in Radio and Television.
She will start in her new position on December 12, 2022.
