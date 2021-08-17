Jackson Energy Authority, Harmonic Team Up On Headend Management, Streaming Solution

JACKSON, Tenn., and San Jose, Calif.—Jackson Energy Authority (JEA) and Harmonic are working together on the launch of JEA’s fully hosted headend management and video streaming solution for cable, broadband and telecommunication providers, Harmonic said.

JEA’s E+ Premier managed headend solution, powered by Harmonic’s VOS 360 cloud platform, provides secure signal processing and delivery of MPEG-2, MPEG-4 and adaptive bit rate (ABR) signals to MVPDs for multicast distribution and live and on-demand video streaming to subscribers.

With the solution, operators can consolidate and economize existing headends, launch advanced streaming services quickly, reduce infrastructure costs and generate new ad sales revenues that may not have been previously available. E+ Premier has been successfully deployed by several U.S. operators, Harmonic said.

"Operators today need an efficient and economical approach to video, and that has to include broadband video streaming services if we want to stay relevant as a video provider," said Ben Lovins, senior vice president, telecommunications division at Jackson Energy Authority.

"Working with Harmonic, an industry leader in cloud-based solutions for video streaming, we're able to address this critical market requirement and provide operators with a turnkey solution that delivers an exceptional experience for their subscribers," he said.

E+ Premier enables the elimination of expensive satellite reception and signal processing equipment, which allows operators to consolidate their headends quickly and deliver legacy multicast services to existing customers cost efficiently, the company said.

It also creates the platform on which operators can launch new video streaming services with the advanced features. JEA's own E+ Broadband division uses the platform to deliver streaming services to JEA customers, using a SaaS business model to eliminate large upfront costs associated with launching video streaming services while providing a path for rapid growth, it said.

Harmonic's worldwide team of DevOps experts provides 24/7 monitoring and assistance to ensure the highest service availability for JEA and its managed headend customers. The cloud-based solution is future-proof, allowing operators to stay up to date with the latest streaming demands while continuing to support legacy multicast services, it said.

More information about E+ Premier is available online .