IZotope offers technology licensing solutions for next-generation products

IZotope, a research-driven audio signal-processing company born out of MIT, was at the 2010 NAB Show to promote its proprietary DSP technologies, available to hardware manufacturers and software developers through its licensing program. For nearly a decade, iZotope has worked with small and large companies in music, film, broadcast, consumer electronics and related fields to bring audio products such as Adobe Audition, Sony Sound Forge, Minnetonka’s AudioTools AWE, Avid Pro Tools and others to market.

For production and asset management, content for broadcast can come in diverse and unexpected forms. Polished studio segments need to mesh with field footage, call-in feeds, interviews and many other elements, making the quality and consistency of audio extremely challenging. IZotope helps level the playing field with automatic technologies like adaptive noise reduction for noisy audio feeds, effects for creative or realistic segment production, and high-quality algorithms for seamlessly stretching and compressing audio content to match a video segment.

IZotope lends its technology to the post-production process as well, with a track record that includes audio metering, mastering and volume leveling and effects. Stretching audio to specific time lengths without artifacts is crucial in the cutting room, and iZotope’s Radius has been used in some of the top products in that industry segment.

Content delivery has its own challenges with noise, levels and formats. Here, iZotope’s audio DSP can ensure even levels for live audio streams and no loss of quality when exporting audio with different sample rates and bit depths.

IZotope’s stable of technologies includes adaptive noise reduction, sample rate conversion, dithering, natural and real-time pitch and time control, vocal enhancer and remover, effects and restoration. These technologies are available for Mac, Windows or embedded DSP applications, and can be expected in the next generation of audio and video technology platforms.