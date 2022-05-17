iWedia Launches ATSC 3.0 Software Stack

LAUSANNE, Switzerland— iWedia has launched its ATSC 3.0 broadcast and broadband software stack, a new offering that is designed to speed up ATSC 3.0 deployments and give network operators more flexibility, greater reliability and more efficient operations with NextGen TV offerings.

In addition, the company, which is a major provider of software components and solutions for TV devices for major service operators and consumer electronics manufacturers, announced that it has become an official member of the ATSC committee.

Hans-Jürgen Desor, CEO, iWedia explained that “this software solution opens up possibilities for television manufacturers and set top box (STB) manufacturers to enhance content offerings with higher audio and video quality, as well as tools and services including easier targeted advertising. With a strong track record in providing broadcast stacks for all global standards including DVB, ARIB and ISDB working with ATSC was the logical step and we are delighted to become an official member of this important program.”

The company noted that it is launching the new software stack at a time when operators are seeing more cord cutting. With ATSC 3.0, the new phenomenon of 'cord cobbling' is becoming more popular, thanks to its browser-based infrastructure installed within a TV or STB that enables customers to choose their own mix of linear broadcast and OTT channels, the company said.

Now, with iWedia ATSC 3.0, broadcasters can accelerate their time to market with a client stack pre-certified by Eurofins for hardware integration necessary for obtaining the NEXTGEN TV logo from the Consumer Technology Association. The CTA logo provides assurance to consumers, content producers, broadcasters, and CE manufacturers that the advanced technologies promised by ATSC 3.0 standards are effectively delivered and reproduced on compliant devices, which display the logo. iWedia’s ATSC 3.0 stack is fully geared up.

In announcing the iWedia ATSC 3.0 offering, the company also highlighted a few additional features that make it a compelling solution:

Seamless universal architecture: the iWedia ATSC 3.0 completely abstracted to work with any media player, any browser, any System on a Chip (SoC) and any O/S.

Flexible and interoperable: iWedia’s stack is primed to collaborate with any third-party solutions such as Ad insertion, analytics, monitoring. It also fully supports the RUN3TV framework to ensure the broadcaster application compatibility.

Security guaranteed: iWedia also becomes a member of A3SA, the specialized security division of the ATSC community, to handle the security aspects of implementation.

The company also noted that iWedia ATSC 3.0 is already up and running on top of one of the most widely adopted SoCs (system-on-a-chip) in the TV industry.