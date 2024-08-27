ITV News Expands LiveU Deployments

Expanding its already extensive relationship with LiveU, ITV News is deploying technology from across LiveU’s IP-Video EcoSystem across its national and regional newsgathering operations.

ITV News reported that the deployment aims to greatly increase the sustainability of its newsgathering operations while also benefiting from the latest LiveU developments. The driver for long-term sustainability came from both an environment and a workflow perspective, enabling ITV to produce more content from the source as efficiently as possible with notable cost savings, the two companies said.

The deployment, which was Initiated in 2022, spans the full video production chain from contribution and production to distribution. Multiple LiveU portable mobile encoders are deployed nationwide for daily newsgathering, including both the LU800 and LU300. Multi-cam LU800 units are used both inside and outside ITV's fleet of sustainable news production vehicles (NPVs), which were developed by NEP as plug-in hybrids with onboard batteries. The LU800s can be easily detached from the NPVs to be used as autonomous units, without traditional broadcast truck limitations. The large deployment of LU300s is used as roving units, growing ITV News’ newsgathering potential to more camera operators with a smaller solution, complemented by the LU-Smart mobile app.

ITV is also using other aspects of LiveU's EcoSystem, including its Video Return capabilities, designed to bring video from the studio to the field. Here it’s being used for studio interactions as well as prompting/cue video when ITV is doing a particularly complex outside broadcast or a presented feed on the road. Audio Connect is also in use, enabling its news anchors and producers in the station to communicate with their team in the field, the two companies said.

In addition, the broadcaster is using the LiveU Matrix cloud-native IP video distribution platform for sharing and receiving high-quality, low-latency live feeds across the regions and ITN in London, as well as outside the organization.

Steve Teague, head of technical services for ITV News, explained that “LiveU as a platform for this was attractive because it’s fundamentally IP, and all the advantages that brings, rather than DVB-style baseband transmission. It also gave us the opportunity to reframe our relationship with LiveU, moving closer to a service provider model. We wanted a relationship where we could evolve together. This has been fundamental to the success of this project.”

“If we look at any given day, the vast majority of traffic is going out via LiveU,” Teague added.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s when it comes to the comms side that the benefits of this refreshed, collaborative relationship really came to the fore. Teague continued.

“When we looked at the LiveU EcoSystem, we saw a lot of potential, Audio Connect being a case in point,” he said. “We had a few extra requirements and worked very closely with LiveU, developing a dynamic relationship with us being able to feed back to its developers what was happening in the field rather than in the lab. This greatly sped up the process and made it much more efficient. We always had a good relationship with LiveU but now we have a much stronger one. LiveU’s solutions have developed so much, it has absolutely shaped the way we news gather and the way we go live at ITV. The technology is so flexible and we would really struggle to work without IP bonding now.”

Matt Stringer, sales director, LiveU noted that “As Steve says, this project has seen us further develop the way we work with customers, enhancing both our solutions portfolio and the dynamic way in which we can operate. It has been an energizing and successful process and one which will benefit other broadcasters, too. These are cutting edge workflows that allow ITV to continue to push at the boundaries of what’s possible. "

"Our products evolve and improve daily based on customer feedback and the growth and position of LiveU in the broadcast market ensures we remain best-in-class,” Stringer continued. “The value of this feedback is never taken for granted and means we are always learning what our customers need not just today but for the future."