ISC Rides with Hitachi Cameras for Thoroughbred Racing

WOODBURY, N.Y.—Horseracing is called the most exciting two minutes in sports, and to capture all the action the International Sound Corporation relies on Hitachi’s Z-HD5000 cameras. ISC has deployed Z-HD5000 HDTV cameras at nearly 50 tracks across the country to transition from SD to HD broadcasts featuring them for both the Preakness Stakes and the William Hill Haskell Invitational.

Z-HD5000 cameras were used to capture American Pharoah's victory in the second leg of the 2015 Triple Crown. (Photo credit: Jim McCue of Maryland Jockey Club)

The Z-HD5000 has a 2/3-inch CCD imager, Hitachi’s advanced digital signal processing and picture controls for image quality and dynamic range. The cameras durability also comes into play for the outside productions with varying weather and track environments.

During the Preakness and Haskell broadcasts, ISC installed seven Hitachi cameras at the tracks. A majority of the cameras were used in fixed positions, but some were used as handheld. All cameras were connected by SMPTE fiber to Hitachi CU-HD5000 camera control units with RU-1000VR remote control units.

ISC plans to exclusively use Hitachi’s HD cameras as more race tracks around the country convert to HD broadcasts, according to Joe Gordon, ISC executive vice president.