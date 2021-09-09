IRIS.TV, Amagi Partner on Contextual Ad Targeting For CTVs

LOS ANGELES—The video data platform IRIS.TV and Amagi, a provider of cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TVs, have announced a partnership that will enable contextual targeting on ad inventory of premium CTV content from participating content brands on Amagi platform.

The new partnership will provide broadcasters and streaming video providers with technologies to onboard their video data, so it can be activated for contextual targeting across connected devices and smart TVs.

As a result, the partnership will immediately provide advertising buyers with access to contextually aligned premium programming at scale from participating content brands on Amagi platform that would otherwise be unavailable due to technical limitations, the companies said.

IRIS.TV and Amagi noted that the partnership will make it possible to optimize performance and monetization of one of the fastest growing sectors of that marketplace--Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (“FAST”).

IRIS.TV enables video-level contextual targeting and brand-safety analysis across content providers and platforms, while Amagi’s media SaaS solutions allow content brands to launch, distribute and monetize their live linear and on-demand content quickly and easily.

Amagi supports more than 500 content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2000 channel deliveries. It offers the widest FAST distribution network, with over 50 platform partnerships globally. It also manages nearly 25 billion ad opportunities per year through its server-side ad insertion platform, Amagi said.

Ad inventory from participating content brands on Amagi platform can now be IRIS-enabled, providing buyers with the ability to reach contextually aligned video programming targeted by IRIS.TV’s data partners - including Oracle Advertising, GumGum, Comscore, Silverbullet 4D, Kerv Interactive, Zefr, Advanced Contextual and more.

“As the rapid acceleration of viewership for CTV and digital video continues, there has not been enough access to high-quality CTV inventory, especially as demand for contextual targeting increases,” said Field Garthwaite, co-founder and CEO of IRIS.TV. “Due to limited developer resources for custom platform integrations, content providers are often unable to access the tools necessary to effectively activate contextual targeting, importantly, at the video level. This partnership between Amagi and IRIS.TV addresses a crucial need for ad buyers, activating an enormous amount of FAST inventory at scale and applying our contextual targeting and brand safety tools to a trove of new premium inventory.”

“Our goal is to allow content brands to maximize the value of their ad inventory. Video-level data is essential to both meet the growing demands of CTV ad buyers and unlock that value for our publisher partners,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder, Amagi. “Our new partnership with IRIS.TV enables content brands to leverage contextual targeting to realize the full value of their assets.”