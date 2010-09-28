IPharro Names New Executive President



IPharro Media, a provider of content identification technology, has announced the appointment of Bernhard Chytra as its executive president. He is a 30 year veteran of the video products industry and will assume a leadership role in iPharro ‘s growth.



“With its video fingerprinting technology, iPharro brings innovative and powerful content identification solutions to the media industry,” said Chytra. “As the volume of content being distributed via an ever-greater number of digital media platforms continues to rise, we will continue to grow the company and its capacity to provide versatile media identification, tracking, and control solutions to a rapidly expanding market.”



Prior to joining iPharro, Chytra had been operating a consulting firm specializing in improving marketing and sales efficiencies of mid-sized and international companies. He has also been employed by Flextronics International and the Philips Business Group.



IPharro Media was founded in 2006 and is a spin-off of Germany’s Fraunhofer institute.



