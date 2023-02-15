IP Showcase Accepting Partner Proposals for 2023 NAB Show
The IP Showcase returns to the 2023 NAB Show this April; deadline for partner proposals is Feb. 28
The IP Showcase has announced that it is returning to the 2023 NAB Show (opens in new tab) between April 15-19 and that the deadline for partner proposals and technical papers is Feb. 28.
As usual, the presentation of technical papers will be a central element of the IP Showcase, along with technical demonstrations, case studies on media organizations and facilities that have shifted to IP, and other educational opportunities, the IP Showcase said.
Proposals for papers are being accepted by IP Showcase partners, which include Audio Engineering Society (AES), Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), and Video Services Forum (VSF).
Proposals are due by 28 February and may be submitted here (opens in new tab).
Appropriate paper topics include:
- Overview of SMPTE ST 2110, AES67, AMWA-NMOS, or TR-1001.
- IPMX IP for non-engineers: What do operations, resellers, management need to know?
- IP Scorecard: How are we doing? Where are the gaps?
- Making the business case for IP standards development.
- Updates from an industry body such as SMPTE, AMWA, VSF, OPA, etc.
- How IP-focused standards work is addressing real-world problems such as security across the WAN, ground-cloud operations, and remote production.
- End-user case studies on deployments of all sizes, as well as post-deployment considerations.
- QC, monitoring, and maintenance in IP-based environments.
The IP Showcase will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the new West Hall, booth W2867. More information about the event and further details on paper submissions are available at www.ipshowcase.org (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
