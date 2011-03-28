ION Media Adds Rohde & Schwarz Mobile DTV Gear
Rohde & Schwarz has announced that it is supplying equipment to allow ION Media to up that company’s total of Mobile DTV-capable stations to 10. The equipment packages include Rohde & Schwarz’s AEM100 emission multiplexers and SX800 exciters. Deployments at ION properties include stations in New York, Atlanta, Chicago and Boston.
“The Rohde & Schwarz products were integrated into our existing station infrastructure easily, and configuration was simple,” said David Glenn, president of engineering at ION Media Networks. “We received a great report on the stress testing of the R&S AEM100 multiplexer, as we tested a number of scenarios with interruption of input streams. Rohde & Schwarz equipment passes with flying colors, recovering automatically without an issue.”
ION Media owns and operates 59 full-power broadcast television stations, with representation in each of the top 20 U.S. markets and in 37 of the country’s top 50 television markets.
