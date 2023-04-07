intoPIX, Panasonic Enable new JPEG XS Cameras for Live Video Production

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium—intoPIX, a leading provider of lightweight low-latency compression solutions, has announced a partnership with Panasonic Connect that will integrate intoPIX’s JPEG XS technology in Panasonic’s PTZ and studio cameras.

Panasonic Connect made the strategic move to JPEG XS technology by adopting the intoPIX TicoXS IP cores, which will allow their camera line-up to interface directly with live production workflows supporting SMPTE ST 2110 and IPMX standards, the companies explained.

Panasonic Connect recently launched its new flagship AW-UE160W/K PTZ camera and its new AK-PLV100GSJ 4K studio camera, both of which will support JPEG XS.

With its high sensitivity capability of F14/2,000 lx which is equivalent to that of a studio camera, the AW-UE160W/K can be used together with studio cameras to add more flexibility to video content production. Equipped with a large format, super 35mm imager, and PL lens mount, the AK-PLV100GSJ offers a shallow-depth look that enhances creativity in broadcasting and streaming events.

Using JPEG XS safeguards all advantages of an uncompressed stream such as ultra-low latency and high quality and offers a significant bandwidth reduction with real-time FPGA, CPU, or GPU-based encoding in HD, and 4K, the companies explained.

Moreover, it can be used in any LAN, WAN, or cloud-based IP-based application which is sensitive to low latency and high quality. Powered by the shooting feature set of the AW-UE160W/K and the AK-PLV100GSJ, this provides an ideal IP video production workflow for applications such as live TV production and live events, they said.

“We are excited to partner with intoPIX experts to deliver a premium IP workflow to our customers. Outstanding image quality and near-zero latency are the absolute foundation of our solutions, and this was only possible with intoPIX JPEG XS,” said Masatoshi Taniguchi, director of the ProAV business at Panasonic Connect.

“We are supporting the media industry to deliver premium live IP workflows with more efficiency,” added Katty Van Mele, business development director at intoPIX.

“Panasonic Connect and intoPIX have developed a long-standing relationship over the past years. We are happy to move forward with JPEG XS together and to contribute to the excellence of their products.”

intoPIX has developed a wide range of zero latency encoders and decoders running on any software and hardware platform and supporting any resolution.