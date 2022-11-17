intoPIX Adds High Frame Rate Support To JPEG XS Encoders, Decoders

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium—High Frame Rate (HFR) capabilities have been added to the intoPIX TicoXS JPEG XS-capable encoders and decoders, the company said today.

With HFR support, use of a lightweight TicoXS IP-core for high-speed encoding and decoding is possible. Depending on the selected IP core, 480fps is achievable with 4K and 1920fps can be achieved with HD—both in monochrome or 4:2:2 color sampling with one encoder, the company said.

The IP-cores are also not limited to usual broadcast formats for encoding. They can be used for other aspect ratios, including 9:16, it said.

With slow motion workflows and replay systems, often the high-speed stream is separated into multiple streams, which are sent in parallel (as phases). For example, an HDTV 180fps stream is sent as 3 x 3G-SDI (HDTV 60fps) streams to the replay server, said intoPIX.

At the system level and using JPEG XS compression, it is easy to improve the high-speed workflow by simply sending a compressed video essence that has the same bandwidth as an uncompressed stream of 60fps but that is capturing 600fps with just a compression ratio of 10:1. It not only simplifies the IP bandwidth, it also simplifies the synchronization between these phases, timestamps, the storage and the replay server architecture, it said.

“This intoPIX release is of interest to those who want to create new Slow-Mo or workflows using high-speed cameras and sensors. The bandwidth efficiency of JPEG XS used in conjunction with SMPTE 2110-22 IP protocol makes it easy to build smarter systems”, said François-Pierre Clouet, product application specialist at intoPIX.

The intoPIX JPEG XS-capable IP-cores enable preservation of lossless image quality with low complexity, low power and zero latency. They are available for both Xilinx AMD and Intel FPGA, the company said.

See intoPIX at the ongoing interBEE convention in booth 5302.