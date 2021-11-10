Intinor Joins The RIST FORUM

UMEA, Sweden—Video-over-the-internet solutions developer Intinor has joined The RIST Forum as an associate member, the company announced today.

Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST) is a proponent of an interoperable, global specification for transporting live video over unmanaged networks.

“Interoperability between vendors, and so between production companies and broadcasters, is a vital consideration for us,” said Intinor CEO Roland Axelsson. “The RIST transport protocol is rapidly gaining support, and for us to add it was a no-brainer. Our membership of The RIST Forum is a clear signal of our commitment to the causes of seamless interworking.”

The RIST Forum’s expert group has devoted hundreds of years of cumulative real-world experience to developing a robust solution built on existing industry standards. Its goal is to achieve consistent quality of the public internet, even when bandwidth is limited, the company said.

“Our project depends upon widespread adoption and commitment from both vendors and broadcasters. We are pleased to welcome Intinor as an associate member, and look forward to adding its undoubted experience and expertise to our collective understanding,” said Suzana Brady, chair of The RIST Forum.