Interra Systems To Feature Media Quality Assurance Enhancements At NAB Show

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Interra Systems will spotlight new features for media quality control and monitoring as well as captioning and in-depth video analysis at the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17, in Las Vegas.

"Today's media industry demands solutions that are agile and easy-to-deploy and use. At Interra Systems, we've listened to our customers' needs and responded accordingly by enhancing our BATON, ORION, and VEGA platforms with features that make quality assurance easier, more efficient, and more accurate,” said company vice president of management Anupama Anantharaman.

“We stay committed to providing best-of-breed end-to-end solutions that deliver media quality excellence for all stages of IP and OTT workflows for file QC, real-time monitoring, captioning and in-depth video analysis."

Interra Systems will show:

BATON—enhanced with the new BATON 9.0 engine, which automates QC and addresses the most demanding standards for quality and compliance. The new engine features major framework updates, such as NGINX server, Python 3.x and Postgres, as well as optimized MXF file verification, an advanced diagnostic tool to monitor system health, API updates, including REST and XML-RPC support, and enhancements for the Auto-Expansion feature. The company also has enhanced video quality checks, including detection of unwanted frames and video dropouts, as well as checks for Nielsen watermarking and loudness.

BATON Media Player—enhancements include a revamped user interface, keyboard shortcut options and enhanced real-time playback of UHD content.

BATON Captions—upgrades to the ML- and automatic speed recognition (ASR)-driven captioning solution include support for web-based players with rich text editing, on-prem translation support for 108 languages, Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) integration and support for timestamping.

ORION linear content monitoring QoS/QoE solution—new support for localization, certification on the latest OS releases of Red Hat Enhanced Linux (RHEL 8.8) and Rocky Linux (Rocky 8.8), Dolby Atmos and options for SAML-based Single Sign-On (SSO).

ORION OTT over-the-top QoS/QoE solution—new support for localization, certification on latest OS releases RHEL 8.8 and Rocky 8.8, and Dolby Atmos as well as enhancements for dynamic ad insertion (DAI), monitoring post server-side ad insertion (SSAI); support for monitoring of low-latency streams; and support for DRMtoday, Nagra and Comcast DRM.

ORION 2110 Probe –support for SMPTE ST 2110 with features for QoS/QoE monitoring of 2110 essence streams, 2110 main and redundancy signals and NMOS integration.

ORION Central Manager (OCM)—enhanced with end-to-end ad insertion monitoring, including the ability to compare externally supplied ad scheduling information with DAI markers received in content and alerts for DAI marker propagation issues in the media workflow. New audio alerts and the ability to define user group permissions for control access will also be shown.

See Interra Systems at NAB Show booth W2616.