International Datacasting supports live 3-D networks worldwide

International Datacasting (IDC), a provider of IP-based datacasting solutions for broadband multimedia content distribution via satellite, has received a series of new orders for its live 3-D solution, in conjunction with the upcoming 2010 World Cup South Africa.

This year the event will be broadcast in 3-D for the first time, and demand is high for IDC's Superflex SFX4104 Pro Video with integrated SENSIO 3D decoding technology for delivery to digital cinema-enabled theaters. IDC is booking new orders from both current IDC 3-D live networks as well as new customers from Australia, Brazil, Mexico and France.

The Superflex SFX4104 Pro Video receiver is used extensively by digital cinema networks internationally and is ideal for both live events and delivery of DCP (Digital Cinema Initiative Package) files. This model includes 3-D decoding technology from SENSIO that enables the streaming of both live and recorded content.