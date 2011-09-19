Integrated Microwave Unveils Wireless Video Solution



Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a producer of digital microwave systems serving the military, aerospace and government markets, unveils a high-quality point-of-view wireless video solution based on RF Central’s microLite HD digital transmitter and GoPro HD Hero cameras.



“In an effort to provide a solution for HD point-of-view, we have added an analog component interface to the world’s smallest HD digital transmitter, the microLite,” says Stephen Shpock, Integrated Microwave Technologies unit’s president. “This solution minimizes the equipment and power requirements and eliminates the need for costly and bulky component-to-HD-SDI converters,” he said.



microLite HD is a compact MPEG-4 COFDM digital transmitter designed for the next-generation of compact cameras featuring full HD/SDI capabilities and low power consumption. The new 5.8 GHz version does not require a license, which making this wireless transmitter attractive to independent camera crews and production companies.



The GoPro HD Hero cameras can be placed in any hazardous or demanding environments to capture unique angles and can be quickly replaced in case of damage.



