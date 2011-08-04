Integrated Microwave Technologies Achieves ISO 9001 Cert



MOUNT OLIVE, N.J.: Integrated Microwave Technologies announced that it has achieved ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management certification for its Mt. Olive production facility.



The ISO 9001:2008 standard is a set of international quality practices that ensures the use of effective processes that are consistently monitored and continually improved.



IMT consolidated and expanded its production capabilities in November 2011. The new 65,000-square-foot facility in Mt. Olive is home to IMT’s research and development, application engineering, manufacturing assembly, electronic testing and customer technical support services. IMT’s range of products for commercial and government customers include wireless camera systems, portable video transmit and receive systems, airborne video downlinks, and central and diversity receivers.



