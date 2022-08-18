InSync Technology Signs OEM Partnership with GrayMeta

AMSTERDAM—InSync Technology has announced that it has entered into an OEM partnership agreement with metadata solutions provider, GrayMeta, to deliver a solution for high-quality content ingest with automated metadata creation.

The integrated offering is particularly relevant to archiving applications. It has already been deployed by the Library of Congress, the world’s largest library and will be shown at IBC 2022 between Sept. 9 and 12 in Amsterdam.

The solution draws on InSync’s heritage and expertise in delivering ultra high-quality content for broadcast applications, and GrayMeta’s deep knowledge of leveraging metadata to increase revenue.

InSync’s AE2020 Analysis Engine will now form part of GrayMeta’s Emmy Award-winning System for Automated Migration of Media Assets (SAMMA), which performs video digitisation and supports migration of tape archives to file-based assets. The integrated solution is designed as an input stage to receive analogue and digital outputs from legacy storage technologies and optionally apply a raft of signal conditioning options.

InSync Technology’s managing director, James Taylor explained that “We are proud to partner with an innovator such as GrayMeta as we meet the growing demand for unmatched quality and cost-effective conversion in archiving. The combination of InSync AE2020 and SAMMA creates an elegant and powerful solution that can handle a comprehensive range of formats.”

Together, InSync and GreyMeta have delivered a solution that can apply a wide range of signal conditioning, including time base correction, RF dropout compensation, noise reduction, procamp, gamut legalization, and aspect ratio conversion. It also automates the process of managing the migration of videotapes to digital files.

"We are delighted to bring InSync Technology’s analysis engine into our archiving ecosystem,” said Chi-Long Tsang, SVP & Principal Architect with GrayMeta. “We are now able to offer customers a comprehensive solution that makes archived content more accessible and reusable across a wide range of applications.”

The integrated InSync and GreyMeta solution will be shown on stand 2.A18 during IBC.