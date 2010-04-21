Input Sought for White Spaces Book

BOCA RATON, FLA.:CRC Pressis looking for submissions for a new book about using TV white spaces for wireless networking worldwide.



The publication date for Wireless Networks in the TV White Space: Concepts, Techniques and Applications tentatively is scheduled for November 2010. Submissions are due May 31.



According to the publishers, the book will explain the concept of TV white spaces--essentially, using unused portions of the broadcast TV spectrum between 54 and 698 MHz for wireless devices--and how the spectrum could be used to bring new applications and services to end users.



“Increasingly sophisticated wireless radio and antenna technologies are beginning to make it possible for unlicensed wireless devices,” the prospectus states. “Cognitive radio is considers as main technology to facilitate and take advantage of this unused spectrum without interfering with existing licensed users.”



The co-editors are listed as Dr. Rashid A. Saeed of the UIA engineering faculty, and Dr. Stephen J. Shellhammer of Qualcomm. They are seeking chapter submissions dealing with spectrum regulatory, policies and measurements aspects, white spaces resource management and network planning, cognitive radio networks, business opportunities, access authentication, case studies and market analysis, among other topics.



One to two page chapter proposals can be submitted to tvwsbook@gmail.com. All submitted chapters will undergo a double-blind peer review.