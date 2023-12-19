Innovid Names Dani Cushion Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK—Innovid has hired Dani Cushion as chief marketing officer (CMO). Based in Atlanta, she will report to Dave Helmreich, chief commercial officer.

In this role, Cushion will be responsible for leading Innovid’s global marketing and communications with a strategic focus on driving significant company growth.

“As a long-time CMO of both public and private technology companies, Dani is an expert at pioneering global marketing strategies that accelerate business results,” said Dave Helmreich, chief commercial officer at Innovid. “Her passion for leading companies through rapid growth will be instrumental in helping us solidify Innovid’s position as a strategic partner for the world’s largest brands, agencies, and media partners as the TV ad industry continues to evolve.”

With more than 20 years of marketing experience, Cushion joins Innovid from ExecOnline, an education technology platform, where she served as the company’s first CMO. Previously, she was CMO of advertising and fintech platform Cardlytics, where she developed the global marketing vision and positioned the company for a successful IPO and public company growth. Cushion also served as senior vice president of global marketing and communications at Millennial Media (acquired by AOL/Verizon Media), where she helped usher the company through its IPO, international expansion, and numerous acquisitions.

“Innovid has been redefining the TV advertising ecosystem for more than 15 years, and I’m proud to join this amazing team as we drive continued innovation and integrity in the industry,” said Cushion. “I look forward to helping our clients realize the exponential value that comes from creating, delivering, measuring, and optimizing converged TV ads on one platform – helping them build powerful relationships with consumers across linear, CTV, and digital.”