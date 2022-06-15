Innovid Launches InnovidXP for Cross Platform TV Measurement

NEW YORK—Innovid has launched its TV measurement platform for converged TV, InnovidXP, which draws on over one billion TV impressions processed daily and delivered to more than 95 million households.

The InnovidXP cross-platform, tag-free measurement solution, is powered by impression data tied to an ad serving footprint representing 88% of U.S. CTV homes, and integrated with creative personalization technology, the company said.

The platform includes capabilities from TVSquared, which Innovid acquired earlier this year.

“Cross-platform TV measurement powered by ad serving technology seamlessly creates the most complete picture of the TV ecosystem, addressing a big gap for advertisers in the converged TV marketplace,” said Celeste Castle, executive vice president, head of research and measurement, Dentsu. “It’s about finding the right data, creatives, investments and video mixes to effectively and efficiently reach audiences that are dispersing across platforms, channels and screens. Empowering our clients with transparent, consistent and reliable measurement insights across linear and CTV plays a vital role in the growth of the total video marketplace.”

“Advertisers have long called for an independent measurement solution that can provide a unified, consistent, cross-platform view of advertising, alongside meaningful, actionable metrics. InnovidXP has answered that call,” added Jo Kinsella, president, TVSquared by Innovid.

Brands can use InnovidXP to measure and manage linear and CTV advertising – counting, attributing and analyzing reach and outcomes across every platform, including walled gardens, Innovid said.

Designed to meet the current and future needs of advertisers in a converged TV environment, InnovidXP includes: