Innovid Launches Cookieless Cross-Device Solution to Increase Accuracy of Conversion Rates
The new identity framework, Innovid Key, enables advertisers to track conversions on second screens from CTV campaigns without violating consumer privacy
NEW YORK—Innovid has launched a cookieless cross-device solution that is designed to effectively match multiple devices to user interactions and increase conversion rate accuracy.
The new Innovid identity framework called Innovid Key enables marketers to maintain a transparent and cohesive understanding of the actions consumers are taking across all devices without using cookies.
"Traditional methods of tracking audience behavior leave actions isolated to the devices they originated in, providing an incomplete picture of the customer journey and the risk of losing valuable conversion traffic with only a partial view of campaign effectiveness," said Dale Older, chief product officer at Innovid. "This is especially prevalent with CTV, where most viewers are directed to second-screen experiences to convert. With Innovid's cross-device conversion reporting, advertisers can accurately gauge the impact and effectiveness of their CTV campaigns, attributing views directly to site activity and justifying the growing investment of ad dollars. Now, marketers can match events that a household did across different devices in a cookieless, privacy-compliant manner, resulting in a more accurate conversion rate."
Innovid Key was built on the principle of interoperability across signals rather than exclusivity, Innovid said. This allows Innovid to connect across privacy-compliant partners and sources to accurately map consumer behavior, without resorting to unethical methods like browser fingerprinting.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.