Innovid Launches Cookieless Cross-Device Solution to Increase Accuracy of Conversion Rates

NEW YORK—Innovid has launched a cookieless cross-device solution that is designed to effectively match multiple devices to user interactions and increase conversion rate accuracy.

The new Innovid identity framework called Innovid Key enables marketers to maintain a transparent and cohesive understanding of the actions consumers are taking across all devices without using cookies.

"Traditional methods of tracking audience behavior leave actions isolated to the devices they originated in, providing an incomplete picture of the customer journey and the risk of losing valuable conversion traffic with only a partial view of campaign effectiveness," said Dale Older, chief product officer at Innovid. "This is especially prevalent with CTV, where most viewers are directed to second-screen experiences to convert. With Innovid's cross-device conversion reporting, advertisers can accurately gauge the impact and effectiveness of their CTV campaigns, attributing views directly to site activity and justifying the growing investment of ad dollars. Now, marketers can match events that a household did across different devices in a cookieless, privacy-compliant manner, resulting in a more accurate conversion rate."

Innovid Key was built on the principle of interoperability across signals rather than exclusivity, Innovid said. This allows Innovid to connect across privacy-compliant partners and sources to accurately map consumer behavior, without resorting to unethical methods like browser fingerprinting.